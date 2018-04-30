Jets' Jordan Leggett: Should compete for starting role
Leggett (knee) figures to compete with rookie Chris Herndon for the Jets' starting tight end job, NJ.com reports.
Eric Tomlinson, Neal Sterling, Clive Walford and Bucky Hodges are also in the mix, but at this stage it looks like Leggett -- now presumably past the knee injury that derailed his rookie season -- and Herndon have the best chance to step into the role created by the free-agent departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins. To the victor goes No. 1 depth chart slotting, but fantasy relevance could prove elusive in the context of the Jets' offense.
