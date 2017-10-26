Leggett (knee) didn't participate in the Jets' practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

With Leggett failing to practice in either of the Jets' two sessions to begin Week 8 preparations, he looks like he could be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders. Perhaps in anticipation of Leggett's absence, the Jets signed Neal Sterling on Wednesday to provide extra depth at tight end.

