Jets' Jordan Leggett: Sidelined for practice Thursday
Leggett (knee) didn't participate in the Jets' practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
With Leggett failing to practice in either of the Jets' two sessions to begin Week 8 preparations, he looks like he could be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders. Perhaps in anticipation of Leggett's absence, the Jets signed Neal Sterling on Wednesday to provide extra depth at tight end.
More News
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...