Leggett did not suit up for practice Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets haven't noted any specifics pertaining to Leggett's absence so there's little known from that front. What is known is that Leggett will have the chance to be the Jets starting tight end until Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from his suspension in Week 3. Depending on the severity of the undisclosed injury, Leggett's chance to start those first two weeks of the season could be in jeopardy.