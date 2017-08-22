Jets' Jordan Leggett: Sits out Tuesday's practice
Leggett did not suit up for practice Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
The Jets haven't noted any specifics pertaining to Leggett's absence so there's little known from that front. What is known is that Leggett will have the chance to be the Jets starting tight end until Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from his suspension in Week 3. Depending on the severity of the undisclosed injury, Leggett's chance to start those first two weeks of the season could be in jeopardy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...