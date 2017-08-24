Play

Leggett will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants to a foot injury.

The severity of the injury is still unknown, but Leggett has been absent from practice entirely this week. Leggett is in line to start at tight end for the Jets as rookie with Austin Serefian-Jenkins suspended for the first two weeks of the regular season, but this injury could put that in jeopardy depending on how serious it is.

