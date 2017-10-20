Jets' Jordan Leggett: Will not play Sunday
Leggett (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Leggett practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday but his knee apparently swelled up and force him to sit out Friday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The 22-year-old will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the aggravation, but it's been a tough rookie campaign thus far as Leggett has yet to see game game action.
