Jets' Jordan Leggett: Will watch from sidelines Sunday
Leggett (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
This will be the third straight week that Leggett misses, as the rookie fifth-round pick missed ample opportunities with Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended for the first two weeks. Will Tye will be positioned as the No. 2 tight end while Leggett and Eric Tomlinson (ankle) sit out.
