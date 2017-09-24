Play

Leggett (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

This will be the third straight week that Leggett misses, as the rookie fifth-round pick missed ample opportunities with Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended for the first two weeks. Will Tye will be positioned as the No. 2 tight end while Leggett and Eric Tomlinson (ankle) sit out.

