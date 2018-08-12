Jets' Jordan Leggett: Works on side at Sunday's practice
Leggett (undisclosed) was back at practice Sunday but was limited to work on the side, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Leggett's return to the practice field indicates he is close to a return to full-scale action. As long as he remains out of team activities, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling figure to see increased snaps with the starting offense. Once healthy, Leggett and rookie fourth-round pick Chris Herndon (undisclosed) are expected to compete for a role as the team's top receiving threat at tight end.
