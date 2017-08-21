Play

Todman received one carry during Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.

Despite only receiving one carry, Todman was in for 22 percent of the team's offensive snaps. It's still too early to say whether or not he'll make the 53-man roster, but unless he shines bright over the next two preseason contests things are looking somewhat bleak at the moment.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories