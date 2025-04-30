Travis (lower leg) informed the Jets on Wednesday of his intention to medically retire from the NFL.

Travis, a 2024 fifth-round pick, missed his entire rookie year while rehabbing from a serious left leg injury sustained during his final season at Florida State, and which has now resulted in him being advised to step away from the game of football. In his statement, Travis writes: "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."