Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Travis has dealt with "some setbacks" in his recovery from the severe lower left leg injury he sustained at Florida State last November and won't be activated from the reserve/non-football injured list this season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After selecting Travis in the fifth round of April's draft, the Jets were always viewing the 2024 season as a redshirt year for the 24-year-old signal-caller. That said, the Jets had been hopeful that Travis would be back to full health at some point this season, but that apparently won't happen after the young quarterback experienced some setbacks in his recovery from surgery. It's unclear if Travis will be fully cleared by the time OTAs start up during the spring.