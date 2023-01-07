Whitehead (hamstring) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
Whitehead popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury, which left him limited for each practice leading up to Sunday's regular-season finale. The fifth-year safety has recorded a career-high 85 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions across 16 games this season. With fellow starter Lamarcus Joyner (hip) already ruled out and Ashtyn Davis (ankle) questionable to play, it will be worth monitoring Whitehead's status on the Jets' final inactives list released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1 pm E.T. kickoff.
