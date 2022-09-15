Whitehead (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Jets' injury report Thursday.
Whitehead sat out practice Wednesday while dealing with an ankle injury, so his limited participation is an encouraging sign for his availability heading into Sunday's matchup against the Browns. The 25-year-old safety amassed five tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during the Jets' season opener against the Ravens. Expect Friday's practice/injury report to provide a better indication whether or not Whitehead will be able to suit up in Week 2.
