Whitehead totaled a career-high 89 tackles (58 solo) to go with two interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2022.

The physical safety played in all 17 games in his first season with the Jets, and he was a key cog in one of the league's stingiest secondaries. Whitehead has one more year left on his contract, so he's expected to reprise the starting strong safety role for Gang Green in 2023.