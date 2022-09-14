Whitehead (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Whitehead signed a two-year deal with the Jets this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay. He played 52 defensive snaps during Week 1 and recorded five tackles and one pass defense. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but his potential absence would be a big blow to the Jets secondary.