Whitehead had nine tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.
Whitehead managed six yards on his interception return. It was his fourth interception of the season. The first three all came against Josh Allen in Week 1, and Whitehead will face Allen's Bills again in Week 11. The starting strong safety also came one tackle shy of his season high in the Week 10 loss.
