Whitehead recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-22 defeat against the Vikings.

Whitehead notched his best all-around performance of the season, posting his seventh pass defended of 2022 while also eclipsing double-digit tackles for the first time. The starting strong safety is now tied for third on the Jets in passes defended and second in tackles (68), though he still sits far behind cornerback Sauce Gardner (15) and leading tackler C.J. Mosley (116) in these respective categories. Nevertheless, Whitehead figures to play an important role against both the pass and the run during Week 14's road matchup in Buffalo.