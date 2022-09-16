Whitehead (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead didn't practice Wednesday but upgraded to a limited participant Thursday and was full go Friday. The 2018 fourth-round appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 2, and if available, he'll likely garner another sizable role after totaling five tackles and one pass defense during his Jets debut last Sunday.
