Whitehead had nine tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Dallas.
After notching three interceptions in Week 1, Whitehead was the Jets' leading tackler in Week 2. The 26-year-old safety is off to a strong start in his second season with the Jets, and sixth NFL campaign overall.
