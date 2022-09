Whitehead (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Whitehead logged back-to-back limited practices before being a full participant Friday. He presumably dealt with the same calf issue before Week 2 but still ended up playing every single defensive snap. During his first two games with his new team, Whitehead has registered 12 tackles and one pass defense across 117 defensive snaps.