Whitehead had 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Whitehead tied C.J. Mosley in total tackles on a day where the defense was able to limit Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense to 13 points. Whitehead is now up to 21 tackles in three games and will have his hands full in Week 4 as the Jets welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night.