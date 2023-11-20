Whitehead recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 32-6 loss to Buffalo.
Whitehead has notched exactly nine tackles in consecutive games, giving him at least that many in four of 10 appearances this season. The starting strong safety found less success in this rematch after intercepting Josh Allen three times when these AFC East rivals met in Week 1.
