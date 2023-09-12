Whitehead recorded three interceptions to go with two tackles (one solo) in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Whitehead didn't have more than two interceptions in any of his first five NFL seasons, but he has already surpassed that total just one game into the 2023 campaign after picking off Josh Allen three times. Known primarily for his tackling, Whitehead could make New York's impressive secondary even more fearsome if his newfound ballhawking continues.