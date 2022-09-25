Whitehead (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps Week 2 against the Browns with what is presumably the same injury, as he also logged back-to-back limited practice sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday. His ability to practice in full Friday suggests he'll once again play a key role in the Jets' secondary for Sunday's game against the Bengals.