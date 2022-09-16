Whitehead (ankle) will try to play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead missed practice with an ankle injury Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity Thursday. He'll likely need to log a full practice session Friday if he hopes to avoid the Jets' Week 2 injury report, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the matchup against Cleveland.
