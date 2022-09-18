site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Will play against Browns
RotoWire Staff
Whitehead (ankle) is active Sunday against Cleveland.
Whitehead logged five tackles across 52 snaps on defense in the season opener, and he'll again suit up as the starting strong safety despite spending some time on the injury report this week.
