Whitehead (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday and closed out the week with limited practices. The fifth-year safety's ability to suit up should be a boon for the team's secondary and also help them play spoiler to the Dolphins' playoff chances.
More News
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Availability up in the air Week 18•
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Huge outing in tight loss•
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jordan Whitehead: Will play against Browns•