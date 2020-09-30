site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jordan Willis: Unlikely to play Thursday
Willis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Broncos.
Willis has been unable to practice since suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts. If he indeed sits out, expect Frankie Luvu to enjoy an uptick in usage Thursday.
