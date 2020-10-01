site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jordan Willis: Won't play Thursday
Willis (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Willis hasn't resumed practicing since suffering an ankle injury Week 3. Frankie Luvu stands to handle increased defensive snaps as long as Willis is unable to go.
