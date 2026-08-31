Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Ossai is week-to-week due to a plantar fascia injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ossai injured his foot during the Jets' preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday. The severity of the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the Jets' regular-season opener against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Ossai could be a candidate for injured reserve. Braiden McGregor and David Bailey will be the Jets' rotational defensive ends behind starters Will McDonald and Kingsley Enagbare for as long as Ossai is sidelined.