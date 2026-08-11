Jets' Joseph Ossai: Passes physical, removed from PUP

Ossai (undisclosed) passed his physical and was removed from the Jets' active/PUP list Tuesday.

Ossai opened training camp on the PUP list while tending to an unspecified injury. He's since been cleared to participate in practice, though it's unclear whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers. Ossai signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Jets in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Bengals. The 2021 third-rounder projects to serve in a rotational role at defensive end behind Will McDonald and 2026 No. 2 overall pick David Bailey.