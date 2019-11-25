Adams rushed four times for six yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Adams' four carries tied with quarterback Sam Darnold for fourth on the team behind Le'Veon Bell (12), Bilal Powell (five) and Ty Montgomery (five). New York won't always have the luxury of a large lead to work its depth pieces into the mix, so Adams could see his already meager workload dip even further in future weeks.