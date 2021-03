Adams re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets on Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Jets did not tender Adams in restricted free agency, though he still lands back for a third season with the team. Adams' role in the offense was limited in 2020, as he managed only 75 snaps and 29 rushing attempts. Currently, there's no clear starting option on the team's roster as Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine project to serve as the lead backs.