Adams did not log a single snap during Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

Adams has now logged three consecutive games without taking a snap on offense or special teams. The second-year pro appears to be buried in New York's depth chart behind Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), and he won't warrant fantasy consideration until further notice.

