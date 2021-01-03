Adams rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Patriots to close out the season.

Adams scored from one yard out in the third quarter to bookend his season with touchdowns, as his only other visit to the end zone came all the way back in Week 1. He and Ty Johnson each got 11 carries with Frank Gore (chest) and La'Mical Perine (illness) out. Adams was fourth on New York's running back depth chart with everybody healthy, and he'll be fighting an uphill battle for a roster spot next season.