Adams didn't see the field in Week 17 and finishes the season with eight carries for 12 yards and no catches in three games played.

Adams didn't make much of an impact after being called up from the Jets' practice squad. The 23-year-old running back is under contract for next season at the minimum cap hit of just $660,000, so he should compete for a depth spot behind Le'Veon Bell in 2020.

