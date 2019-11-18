Play

Adams rushed four times for six yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Adams was added from the practice squad to prevent other teams from scooping him up, but he's buried down the running back depth chart. He and Ty Montgomery are left competing for scraps behind Le'Veon Bell and Bilal Powell.

