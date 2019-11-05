The Jets promoted Adams to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Le'Veon Bell underwent an MRI on his knee Monday, so the Jets are preparing for the chance they'll be without him Sunday against the Giants. Adams suited up in 14 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 569 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He's spent the entire season on the Jets' practice squad to this point. If Bell indeed sits out, Adams will still sit behind Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery on the depth chart.