Adams rushed twice for eight yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

Adams didn't get into the game until garbage time but made the made the most of his opportunity with a two-yard touchdown run to conclude the scoring in the final minute. Le'Veon Bell exited with a hamstring injury, and with La'Mical Perine sidelined by an ankle injury, Adams and Frank Gore are the only healthy running backs left on the Jets' roster. If Bell can't go against the 49ers in Week 2, Adams would likely occupy the lower end of a timeshare with Gore.