Adams rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 31-13 loss to San Francisco.
Adams' usage was peculiar, as his only touch came on arguably the game's most important play; he was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 play from San Francisco's 20-yard-line with the Jets down 14-3 late in the first half. After New York turned it over on downs, the 49ers proceeded to drive the ball down the field for a touchdown to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room. Frank Gore (21 carries for 63 yards) is New York's clear lead back with Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on the shelf, and rookie La'Mical Perine is also ahead of Hart in the running back pecking order.