Adams rushed eight times for 74 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

The Jets leaned primarily on Ty Johnson (22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown) after Frank Gore suffered a concussion early on, but Adams made the most of his change-of-pace role against the vulnerable Raiders run defense. Adams should see a similar role behind Johnson against the Seahawks in Week 14 if Gore's not ready to return.