Jets' Josh Andrews: Good for Sunday
Andrews (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Andrews battled the shoulder issue all week, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest. The 29-year-old made his first start of the season last week and figures to start again at Kansas City.
