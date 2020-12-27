Andrews (groin) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews has been filling a more integral role for the Jets' offensive line of late, starting two consecutive games coming into Week 16 after registering just one start over his first 12 appearances of the year. New York's front will be depleted for the rest of the contest given Andrews' absence, as the Jets try to hold on for what would represent both a second win of the season and a second consecutive victory.