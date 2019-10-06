Play

Bellamy (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old was a limited practice participant throughout the week but will play coming out of the bye week. Bellamy's fantasy potential is extremely limited with Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) all playing, especially with Luke Falk starting at quarterback in place of Sam Darnold (illness).

