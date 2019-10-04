Bellamy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Along with Bellamy, Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice and will carry a questionable designation into the weekend. Coach Adam Gase has suggested that Thomas will likely return from a one-game absence, potentially leaving Bellamy with a reduced role on offense even if he suits up as well. Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder are locked into starting roles at receiver, leaving Thomas and Bellamy to contend for one spot in three-wide formations.