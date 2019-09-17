Jets' Josh Bellamy: Increased role on tap
Bellamy is expected to be the Jets. No. 3 wide receiver Sunday versus the Patriots since Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is unlikely to play, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Thomas was injured early in Monday's loss to the Browns, so Bellamy was deployed and played 45 of 66 possible offensive snaps. His production was minimal, though, as Bellamy only had two targets in Monday's loss to the Browns, catching one pass for five yards but dropping a well-thrown ball from Luke Falk. Bellamy will now have a full week of practice as the No. 3 wideout with Luke Falk under center, but the fantasy upside remains low for the 30-year-old, whose best season was 24 catches for 376 yards and a score in 2017.
