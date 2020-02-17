Play

Bellamy (shoulder) likely will be released this offseason, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The Jets can save $2.3 million without absorbing any dead cap charge. Bellamy played 124 snaps on special teams and 63 on offense in 2019, appearing in seven games before a shoulder injury sent him to IR. He went over 200 receiving yards each year from 2015 to 2017 with the Bears, but his 82 NFL games haven't yielded even a single 100-yard performance.

More News
Our Latest Stories