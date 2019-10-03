Play

Bellamy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Bellamy is nursing a shoulder injury that first popped up mid-September. He's got a shot to play through the issue Sunday versus the Eagles, in which case Bellamy would slot into his usual role as a depth receiver and special-teams asset.

