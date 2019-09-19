Play

Bellamy (shoulder) logged a limited participation in Thursday's practice.

Bellamy's limited practice Thursday is an upgrade from his non-participation Wednesday. If the 30-year-old can manage to suit up Sunday against the Patriots, he could see work as the Jets' No. 3 receiver -- that is, if Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) is sidelined, which seems likely. Otherwise, Braxton Berrios would be next in line for extra work if Bellamy isn't able to go Sunday.

