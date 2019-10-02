Play

Bellamy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bellamy has dealt with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September, and he wasn't able to get fully healthy during the Jets' bye week. He's consistently played through the injury thus far, which may indicate that his status for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles isn't in jeopardy. In any case, Bellamy has only been targeted three times this season, and if he were to miss any time New York's offense would emerge largely unscathed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories