Bellamy (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against New England.

With Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) inactive, Bellamy is in line to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver Sunday behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder. He's a speculative fantasy play in Week 3, however, with Luke Falk starting at QB for the Jets against a rugged New England defense.

